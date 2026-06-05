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» Which would you agree to now that the Bears announced they are moving to Indiana
Which would you agree to now that the Bears announced they are moving to Indiana
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Published by
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on Fri, 06/05/2026 - 1:48pm
Choices
It's a sign of failed leadership in Springfield
It's no big deal
Glad the burden is not going to be on Illinois taxpayers
Good riddance Bears!
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