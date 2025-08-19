Skip to main content
Tuesday, August 19, 2025
What's your opinion about keeping the grocery tax which raises about $170,000 in Braidwood?
What's your opinion about keeping the grocery tax which raises about $170,000 in Braidwood?
Published by
admin
on Tue, 08/19/2025 - 3:50pm
Choices
Keep the tax, the money is too important for city projects
Let the tax expire and pass on the savings to consumers
The city gets over $140,000 in gaming tax so no more grocery tax
Keep the tax but give everyone a break on their water bills
