Thursday, September 23, 2021
Free Press Newspapers
There were 14,800 Haitians living under a bridge at the Texas border. What should be done??
There were 14,800 Haitians living under a bridge at the Texas border. What should be done??
Results
Published by
admin
on Thu, 09/23/2021 - 11:05am
Choices
Allow them to apply for asylum in U.S.
Make them return to their country
Let Mexico deal with it
Allow just orphaned children
Free Press Newspapers
