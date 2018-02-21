Skip to main content
Wednesday, February 21, 2018
The shooting of 17 victims at Parkland Florida high school raises the gun control issue. What would you do first?
The shooting of 17 victims at Parkland Florida high school raises the gun control issue. What would you do first?
Published by
admin
on Wed, 02/21/2018 - 9:34am
Choices
Ban the sale of assault rifles
Allow teachers/administrators to conceal carry
Fund armed guards for all schools
Expand funding/treatment of mental illness
Install metal detectors at entrances to all schools
