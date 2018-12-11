Skip to main content
Tuesday, November 13, 2018
A record $207.4 million was spent in the Illinois Governor's race. What should be done?
A record $207.4 million was spent in the Illinois Governor's race. What should be done?
Published by
admin
on Mon, 11/12/2018 - 7:57pm
Choices
There should be a spending limit of half that
If they want to spend it, let them
Candidates should donate $20 million first, then let them spend whatever
