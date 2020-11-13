Skip to main content
Friday, November 13, 2020
Free Press Newspapers
Login
Home
News
Braidwood Journal
Coal City Courant
Free Press Advocate
Sports
Braidwood Journal
Coal City Courant
Free Press Advocate
Columnist
Capital Facts
Sunday Cocktail
Time Was
White Glove
Subscribe
Contact Us
Classifieds
Browse Ads
Search Ads
Obituaries
Submissions
You are here
Home
» If you were offered a Covid vaccine shot free today would you take it?
If you were offered a Covid vaccine shot free today would you take it?
Primary tabs
View
(active tab)
Results
Published by
admin
on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 1:25pm
Choices
Yes
No
I prefer to wait three months
Search form
Search
Free Press Newspapers
815 476-7966 | 111 S. Water Street, Wilmington, IL 60481