Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Free Press Newspapers
How should a city deal with an alderman or trustee with repeat absences?
Published by
admin
on Tue, 03/11/2025 - 3:51pm
Choices
Nothing, it's their right if unable to attend
Approint someone if they miss more than half the meetings in a year.
Force their resignation but leave seat vacant until next election
Free Press Newspapers
815 476-7966 | 111 S. Water Street, Wilmington, IL 60481