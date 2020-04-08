Skip to main content
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Free Press Newspapers
Login
Home
News
Braidwood Journal
Coal City Courant
Free Press Advocate
Sports
Braidwood Journal
Coal City Courant
Free Press Advocate
Columnist
Capital Facts
Sunday Cocktail
Time Was
White Glove
Subscribe
Contact Us
Classifieds
Browse Ads
Search Ads
Obituaries
Submissions
You are here
Home
» COVID-19 stimulus checks of $1,200 per taxpayer will arrive as soon as this week. What do you intend to do with that money?
COVID-19 stimulus checks of $1,200 per taxpayer will arrive as soon as this week. What do you intend to do with that money?
Primary tabs
View
(active tab)
Results
Published by
admin
on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 10:52am
Choices
Help with mortgage payment
Apply to rent
Pay towards credit card
By something new
Put in savings account
Donate a portion to help others
Search form
Search
Free Press Newspapers
815 476-7966 | 111 S. Water Street, Wilmington, IL 60481