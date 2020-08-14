Skip to main content
Friday, August 14, 2020
Free Press Newspapers
Login
Home
News
Braidwood Journal
Coal City Courant
Free Press Advocate
Sports
Braidwood Journal
Coal City Courant
Free Press Advocate
Columnist
Capital Facts
Sunday Cocktail
Time Was
White Glove
Subscribe
Contact Us
Classifieds
Browse Ads
Search Ads
Obituaries
Submissions
You are here
Home
» Based on face mask usage, are you comfortable shopping locally?
Based on face mask usage, are you comfortable shopping locally?
Primary tabs
View
(active tab)
Results
Published by
admin
on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 10:38am
Choices
Yes
No
Ordering online for home delivery
Shopping out of town more where face masks rule better enforced
Not a concern of mine
Search form
Search
Free Press Newspapers
815 476-7966 | 111 S. Water Street, Wilmington, IL 60481