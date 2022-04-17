$2.6 million project starts Monday for Route 129 at Coal City Road

Improvements to the intersection of Illinois 129 and Coal City Road in Braidwood and Wilmington will begin, weather permitting, starting this week.

Initially, motorists can expect daytime closures, down to a single lane, with flaggers at the intersection. In early May, one lane in each direction will be maintained, with lane widths reduced to 9 feet 6 inches just before and after the intersection.

The $2.6 million project, which involves reconstructing and widening the existing intersection to allow for dedicated left turns lanes on Illinois 129 and Coal City Road, installing new modernized traffic signals and improving drainage, is anticipated to be completed by early December.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.