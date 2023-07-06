Youth Services Librarian - Coal City Library
The Coal City Public Library District is seeking a part-time (30 hours/week) Youth Services Librarian. Requirements include a Bachelor's Degree or equivalent in the field of teaching or librarianship. Must be creative, service oriented, have good communication skills with children and adults. Must be able to work days, evenings and Saturdays. Starting pay $19.85/hour. Please attach a resume to the application, which is available at the library.
