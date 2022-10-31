Window Repair Technician. We need One Person to fill one available position. This is a long-term career opportunity not just a temp job. We offer excellent starting pay commensurate to your skill set. However, we are willing to train the right person with the right attitude and mind-set. We are a Non-Smoking Company with zero tolerance for on premises smoking. There will be a drug test and a physical as well as a background check. You must have a clean driving record and a current valid driver’s license. Duties include but are not limited to shop work such as cutting wood for window sashes, cutting roll formed aluminum, staining or painting window sashes. Also required will be field installations, deliveries, etc. Our shop is climate controlled and very clean; we like to keep it that way. There will be little to no supervision, we need someone who can manage their time efficiently and honestly. Experience with shop tools such as a tape measure, miter saws, table saws, drill press, planning machines is a plus but not required if you are teachable. We offer excellent health insurance, paid holidays, and paid vacation all through our parent company. Work hours are 7:30am to 3:30pm M-F with no weekends or holidays! Please fax resume and cover letter to 815-893-8001 or email to info@windowrepairguy.com.