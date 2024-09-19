Wilmington, IL Fire Protection District Station 1

Wilmington Fire Protection District

Station 1

501 N Main St.

Wilmington, IL 60481

Phone: (815) 476-6675

Fax: (815) 476-0878

www.wilmingtonfire.org

Proudly serving our community since 1868

The Wilmington Fire Protection District is seeking qualified applicants to establish an eligibility list for the position of Firefighter/EMT-B and Firefighter/Paramedic with the District.

FF/EMT-B Starting Salary: $57,500.75

FF/Paramedic Starting Salary: $67,500.75

QUALIFICATIONS

* Applicant must be at least 21 years of age and under 35 years of age at the time of submission of an application unless otherwise provided by state or federal law

* Be a citizen of the United States

* Have a high school diploma or equivalent (GED)

* Possess a valid class B non CDL driver's license in the State of Illinois

* Be certified as a Basic Operations Firefighter or Firefighter II through the Office of the State Fire Marshall in the State of Illinois prior to conditional offer.

* Be certified as an EMT-B or Paramedic in the State of Illinois (IDPH) prior to conditional offer.

Applications will be available to qualified candidates September 20th, 2024 - October 25th, 2024 between the hours of 8:00am-3:00pm, Monday-Friday at Station #1, 501 N. Main Street, Wilmington, IL. You may also download the application online at www.wilmingtonfire.org under the Employment tab.

Completed application must be returned to the above address IN PERSON OR EMAIL (wilmingtonfire@wilmingtonfire.org) no later than 3:00 pm on Friday October 18th, 2024. Failure to complete the application in its entirety shall be grounds for rejection from the process.

Applicants must attend the following:

* Orientation/Written Exam: Friday October 25th, 2024 at 6 pm Sharp (No one will be allowed in the room after 6 pm)

* Oral Interviews: Monday October 28th and Wednesday October 30th, 2024

* Physical Ability: Must have a CPAT card with ladder climb issued no more than 365 days prior to conditional offer.

The Rules and Regulations of the Board of Fire Commissioners, Wilmington Fire Protection District, will govern all facets of the hiring process, a copy of which is available for viewing at the District's Station#1. If you have any questions please call (815)-476-6675.

