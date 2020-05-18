Wilmington Fire accepting sealed bids

Wilmington Fire is accepting sealed bids for:

2012 Ford F-450 (Chassis Only)

Mileage: 126,500

Minimum: $3,000.00

Sealed bids must be submitted by June 2, at 4 p.m. at Station 1, 501 N Main St. The chassis can be inspected by appointment (M-F 8a-4p)

We will open the bids on Wed. June 3rd at 7pm.. We reserve the right to reject any or all bids. Any questions please contact Chief Zlomie at 815-476-6675