Wilmington Fire accepting sealed bids
Wilmington Fire is accepting sealed bids for:
2012 Ford F-450 (Chassis Only)
Mileage: 126,500
Minimum: $3,000.00
Sealed bids must be submitted by June 2, at 4 p.m. at Station 1, 501 N Main St. The chassis can be inspected by appointment (M-F 8a-4p)
We will open the bids on Wed. June 3rd at 7pm.. We reserve the right to reject any or all bids. Any questions please contact Chief Zlomie at 815-476-6675
