Farmette horse/small business set up

Western style 5BD, 3 full BA ranch, custom hardwood floors/tile, deck, fenced lancdscaped yard, awesome shop w/ office & 3 stalls with tack room horse facility, all wood fencing and metal gates, paddox and hay field, whole house back up generator, 2 mi south of morris, approx. 3 acres, $319,000, 815-941-0405. cc9b-14a