Wed., Thurs., Fri., Sept. 24, 25, 26 - Coal City , IL

470 E. Division St. (Rt. 113), Coal City in alley. Wed., Sept. 24, 4-7pm; Thurs., Sept. 25 & Fri., Sept. 26, 9am-4pm. LOTS of holiday decor-Fall, Winter, Christmas, Halloween; much misc., shoes, Oreck rug shampooer plus bottles of shampoo; bistro outdoor table & chairs, purses, some furniture pieces, artificial Christmas tree and ornaments, lamps, tree saw on pole, home decor, way too much to list. Priced to sell.