Wed, Thurs., Fri. & Sat., May 7, 8, 9, 10 - Coal City, IL

MULTI-FAMILY GARAGE SALE ***525 E Campbell Dr., Coal City***, Wed., Thur., & Fri., May 7, 8 & 9, 8am-3pm, Sat., May 10, 8am-noon. Houseware, house decor, Christmas, lots of shoes of all sizes, dresses, books, puzzles, & pool floats. CLOTHES—ladies & juniors - size 0-18, maternity size small, mens-size S-4XL. Newborn-2T baby boy clothes. Tons of screen prints (new/unused), vinyl, other craft items. Brand new hand towels, washcloths, & other items, all priced to sell! 50% off most items on Saturday! PJ CUSTOMS-shirts and crafts. Brand new tanks, t-shirts, and some long sleeves for $3/each.