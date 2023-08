Naomi Francois Estate Sale. 3243 S. Berta Road, Braceville. Wed., Thurs., Fri. & Sat., August 9, 10, 11 & 12 from 8AM-6PM. And August 23, 24, 25 & 26 from 8AM-6PM. Antique glassware, furniture, books, bottles, tools, golf clubs.