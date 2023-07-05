Water/Sewer Technician - T&J Water
T&J Water is looking to add an additional water/sewer technician to their team. If desired, this technician may advance into a certified operator. This position has the flexibility to be either full or part time depending on the candidate’s availability. *Valid driver's license is required. Basic plumbing and electrical knowledge are a plus. If interested, please email resume and/or letter of interest to: tjwwsolutions@gmail.com.
Ad Category:
Time remaining: 100%
08/08/2023 (1 month)
08/08/2023 (1 month)