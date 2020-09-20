Water's Edge - 3 homes

Water’s Edge in Wilmington, 30820 & 30830 Slalom Ln & 30760 Seasprite Dr. Thurs., 9/24 & Fri. 9/25 from 8am-5pm and Sat. 9/26 from 8-noon. Nascar Die Cast, Elvis, Bears, Hawks, Cubs, White Sox items, girl’s & teen clothes, Justice, American Eagle, Hollister, Under Armour, boy’s clothes, Kirkland, Hobby Lobby, Bed, Bath & Beyond decor, purses, American Girl items, toys. Baby clothes & items, adult men and women’s clothes.