Warehouse Mechanic needed. Ideal candidate will be responsible for performing a variety of duties to install, troubleshoot, repair & maintain production as well as facility equipment. Interested candidates can email resume to rachel@vanfab.com or mail to Van Voorst Lumber Company, 1 Center St., Union Hill, Il 60969 or apply in person or call 815-426-2544 & ask to speak to Rachel. cc50a-1b