Wanted - Someone to live in a 3BR/2BA house in Wilmington 12 months a year. All utilities & rent paid. For 9 months out of the year need to take care of seven dogs. Feeding, letting them out, cleaning up after them and cleaning kennels. Also, need to maintain about an acre of yard. For the right person a salary may be included. Please email windycityfarm@aol.com for info.