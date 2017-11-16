Vision Logistics now hiring drivers

DRIVERS, BUSINESS expanding, drivers needed. Local positions, home every day, full & part time, hourly pay, based on experience. Flexible hours, full time benefits include health insurance-vision, dental, vacation pay, holiday pay, 401K & safety bonus. Must have a Class A CDL & 2 yrs. verifiable experience. Apply online at www.visionlogisticsinc.com or call Gary at 815-933-8012. We do make a difference. cc 47a-48b