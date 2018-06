VINTAGE 1966 FORD Mustang Coupe for sale, $21,000, car featured at Morris County Lion’s Car Show (raffle drawing 2017) beautiful red color w/ black vinyl top and matching black interior, wire-style wheel covers w/ rocker moldings, 289 V-8, automatic transmission, new radial tires, AM/FM radio, smooth running, a must see! call 765-586-0455.