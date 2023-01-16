Village of Gardner-Maintenance/Public Works

IMMEDIATE OPENING MAINTENANCE/ PUBLIC WORKS EMPLOYEE VILLAGE OF GARDNER - Full time position for person with experience and mechanical ability. Responsibilities include general upkeep of Village property, meter reading, water turn on/off, water main repairs, mowing/plowing, other duties as needed. Starting rate up to $25/hour with CDL license. Requires willingness to obtain Class B water and Class 4 sewer plant operating certification within 18 months of starting employment, with experienced operators $30/hour plus. Attractive benefits package including nine holidays, vacation, up to 12 sick days per year, IMRF, 100% paid employee medical and life insurance. Mail resume by January 31 to: Village Clerk, Village of Gardner, 302 N Center Street, P. O. Box 545, Gardner, IL 60424