Village of Diamond - Village Clerk

Village Clerk/Water Billing Clerk

The Village of Diamond has an opening for the Village Clerk/Water Billing Clerk position. This position is expected to exercise a considerable amount of independent judgement and initiative. The position serves as the official record keeper of the Village and does related work as required.

Typical work activity

This position is responsible for the efficient day-to-day operation of the Village Office as it relates to:

• High quality customer service with ability to multi-task

• Effective communication with the public, employees, Village Board members and other public officials

• Maintains files and records

• Prepares agenda for Village Board meeting and keeps detailed meeting notes and complete meeting minutes

• Attend bi-weekly evening board meetings

• Responsible for all water billing processing and payments

• Conduct the Village election in accordance with standard election procedures

Duties and Responsibilities Following is a list of the primary duties and responsibilities for this position. It is not intended to encompass all duties and responsibilities but merely highlights the major responsibilities of the position. Additional duties may be assigned or develop over time.

• Records management officer

• Serves as Water Billing Clerk

• Generate and print all bi-monthly water bills, processes payments, collection calls for non-payments, creating new customer accounts and closing old ones

• • Receiving customer payments through various channels (mail, online, in person).

• • Reconciling payments with billing data

• • Managing overdue accounts and collections procedures

• • Strong verbal and written communication skills, analytical and organizational skills

• • Strong attention to detail

Additional Duties include but not limited to:

• Maintains Website postings and Electronic Marquee

Qualifications High School Diploma/or equivalent however, prefers an individual who shall have a minimum of a 2-year college degree in business, government or related field and 3 years+ experience in an office environment. Strong computer skills in Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook. Work Hours: 7:30am-4:00pm. Salary based on experience. Applications are available at: www.villageofdiamond.org or at Village of Diamond 1750 E. Division St. Diamond, IL. Completed application along with resume can be emailed to: clerk@villageofdiamond.org or in person or by mail to: Village of Diamond 1750 E. Division St. Diamond, IL 60416