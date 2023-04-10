Village of Diamond - Seasonal Lawn Maint.

Part-time Seasonal Lawn Maintenance Worker. The Village of Diamond is seeking a part-time summer lawn maintenance worker. Duties include but not limited to mowing and weed trimming. 20-25 hour work week. Rate of pay: $17.00 per hour. Must be min. 18 yrs. of age and possess a valid driver's license. Mandatory drug screen, physical and background check required. Applications can be obtained online or in person. Application deadline date is May 5, 2023. Submit applications to:

Village of Diamond

1750 E. Division St.

Diamond, IL

www.villageofdiamond.org