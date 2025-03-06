Village of Diamond - Maintenance Worker

Maintenance Worker

The Village of Diamond is seeking a Maintenance Worker 1. This position performs semi-skilled manual labor to assist with water/sewer, road repairs, snow removal and other department assignments to assist with overall department operations.

Essential Functions. The following duties are normal for this position. These are not to be construed as exclusive or all-inclusive. Other duties may be required and/or assigned.

• Primary laborer on projects

• Safely operates heavy and light construction equipment, machinery, and tools for maintenance/construction related operations

• Performs general road maintenance related activities, i.e. mowing, asphalt repairs/patching, vegetation control, sweeping/removing dead animals and trash

• Operates equipment during water/sewer repairs/projects, installation of water meters, storm sewer maintenance i.e. ditching/culvert repair, catch basins, etc.

• Repairs/Replaces: Fire Hydrants, manholes, sewer/water lines

• Reports to work for on-call after hour needs, as assigned

• Strenuous manual labor includes but not limited to: digging, shoveling, sweeping, raking, crawling, bending, lifting, pushing, pulling, twisting and climbing

Duties are performed under all weather conditions and include exposure to inclement weather, noise, etc. Ability to work at heights and in confined spaces. Operations are on call 24/7 therefore personnel shall be available/open to be scheduled to work all shifts, including weekends/holidays as needed and some hours outside regularly scheduled hours. Regular work hours are 7:00am-3:30pm. Education: High School Diploma/Equivalent. Applications are available at: www.villageofdiamond.org. or at Village of Diamond 1750 E. Division St. Diamond, IL. Email completed application to: maintenance@villageofdiamond.org or in person at: Village of Diamond 1750 E. Division St. Diamond, IL 60416