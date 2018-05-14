Village of Diamond hiring PT public works employee

The Village of Diamond is seeking 2 PT public works employees for summer lawn maintenance. Duties include but not limited to mowing and weed trimming. 20-hour work week at $12.00 per hr. Must be min. 18 yrs. of age and possess a valid driver's license. Mandatory drug screen, physical and background check required. Applications can be obtained on-line or in person. Application deadline is May 25, 2018. Village of Diamond,1750 E. Division St., Diamond, IL:

www.villageofdiamond.org. ch20a-21b

