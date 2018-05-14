Village of Diamond hiring PT public works employee

Published by admin on Mon, 05/14/2018 - 1:00am

The Village of Diamond is seeking 2 PT public works employees for summer lawn maintenance.  Duties include but not limited to mowing and weed trimming.  20-hour work week at $12.00 per hr.  Must be min. 18 yrs. of age and possess a valid driver's license. Mandatory drug screen, physical and background check required.  Applications can be obtained on-line or in person.  Application deadline is May 25, 2018. Village of Diamond,1750 E. Division St., Diamond, IL:
www.villageofdiamond.org. ch20a-21b
 

Ad Category:

Time remaining: 100%
05/28/2018 (1 week)