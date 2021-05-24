Village of Diamond hiring

Seeking Part-time to Full-time Public Works Employee

The Village of Diamond is seeking a part-time public works employee with the potential to obtain full-time status. Workdays: M-F 4 hours per day. ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS INCLUDING BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO: Performs a variety of manual labor tasks in public works construction and maintenance activities. Duties will include but not limited to assisting with maintenance on Village streets, litter pick up, parkway restorations, shop maintenance, grass mowing, digging, shoveling, painting and general maintenance. Must be able to follow appropriate safety procedures. MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: Must be at least 18 years of age. High School diploma or GED, be able to follow verbal and written instructions, have a valid Illinois Driver's License, able to use various hand tools, stand and walk for extended periods of time, lift on occasion 50 pounds, and work outdoors. Chosen candidates will be subject to a background and criminal history investigation, and a pre-employment medical examination and drug screen. Hourly pay: $13.00 per hour. Applications available at the Village Hall or online at: www.villageofdiamond.org