Village of Diamond - FT Water Waste Water Operator

Village of Diamond is seeking a full-time water-waste water operator-in-training. Water/ wastewater experience is a plus but will train the right individual. Must be detail oriented with an excellent work ethic. Assist with maintaining plant compliance with EPA standards and state water Commission, read meters, charts, gauges and accurately maintain records of plant operations. Physical and technical skills. Background check, pre-employment drug screen and physical required. Wages based on experience. Application can be found at: www.villageofdiamond.org or in person at: 1750 E. Division St. Diamond, IL Email resume/application to: clerk@villageofdiamond.org