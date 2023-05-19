Village of Coal City - Summer Time Maintenance

NOW HIRING

Summer Time Maintenance Employee

The Village of Coal City is seeking summer help to work on the Village's Maintenance staff. This person will report to the Maintenance Supervisor and perform a variety of public works related tasks. Candidates are expected to work safely and effectively with a variety of maintenance tools and equipment, perform physical tasks involving frequent bending, lifting, carrying, pushing and pulling executing tasks up to 50 pounds. This work is often conducted outside in adverse weather conditions. This employee must be able to establish and maintain effective work relationships with co-workers and those contacted while performing the requisite tasks. Candidate must possess a valid Illinois license along with a safe driving record. No more than 32 hours of work per week. A job readiness physical will be required. High School students encouraged to apply. Interested and qualified candidates should apply by submitting a resume along with an employment application at Village Hall by June 1, 2023.