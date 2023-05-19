Village of Coal City - Part-time Maintenance

VILLAGE OF COAL CITY NOW HIRING PART-TIME MAINTENANCE EMPLOYEE

The Village of Coal City is seeking a part-time employee to work on the Village's Maintenance staff. This person will report to the Maintenance Supervisor and perform a variety of public works related tasks. The candidate must display his/her previous experience with working safely and effectively with a variety of maintenance tools and equipment, perform physical tasks involving frequent bending, lifting, carrying, pushing and pulling executing tasks up to 50 pounds. This work is often conducted outside in adverse weather conditions. This employee must be able to establish and maintain effective work relationships with co-workers and those contacted while performing the requisite tasks. Candidate must possess a valid Illinois license along with a safe driving record. A CDL preferred but not required. No more than 32 hours of work per week. A job readiness physical will be required. Interested and qualified candidates should apply by submitting a resume along with an employment application at Village Hall by June 1, 2023.