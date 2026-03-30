Village of Coal City Maintenance

VILLAGE OF COAL CITY

FULL-TIME MAINTENANCE EMPLOYEE

The Village of Coal City is seeking a full-time employee to work on the Village's Public Works Maintenance staff. This person will report to the Maintenance Supervisor and perform a variety of public works related tasks. The candidate must display his/her previous experience with working safely and effectively with a variety of maintenance tools and equipment, perform physical tasks involving frequent bending, lifting, carrying, pushing and pulling executing tasks up to 50 pounds. This work is often conducted outside in adverse weather conditions. This employee must be able to establish and maintain effective work relationships with co-workers and those contacted while performing the requisite tasks. Candidate must possess a valid Illinois license along with a safe driving record. A CDL is preferred or must be attained shortly after hire. A job readiness physical will be required. Payment for this position has been set within a range for the starting pay to start at $28.12 - $29.70 per hour and shall require at least 40 hours of work per week with some required overtime to be expected as well. Interested and qualified candidates should apply by submitting a resume at Village Hall by April 17, 2026.