Village of Coal City hiring for Public Works Department

The Village of Coal City's Public Works Department is looking to add additional employees. Currently there are 2 part time positions open within the department. Interviews are expected to take place the week of June 24th. You may print the employment application on the Village's website, www.coalcity-il.gov and bring it into Village Hall or complete one at the Village Hall if you would like to be considered for this position. Prior to hiring, applicants can expect a fit for duty testing and mandatory drug test.

Applicants must minimally have acquired a high school diploma or GED. The open positions will include routine maintenance tasks including the operation of machinery and village equipment. Tasks include physical labor, working in varying environments including emergency call ins to respond to events regardless of time of day. Dependent upon the positions filled, wages to be provided begin at $14.00/hr. without a CDL and will increase to $15.00/hr. once you possess the Class B CDL. If you have possession of a Class B CDL you will start at $15.00/hr. Employment is expected to begin as soon as July 1, 2019.