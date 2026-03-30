Village of Coal City Accounting Clerk

VILLAGE OF COAL CITY

FULL-TIME ACCOUNTING CLERK

The Village of Coal City is seeking a full-time employee to work as its Accounting Clerk. This person will report to the Finance Manager. Accounting Clerk will be responsible for collecting accounts receivable payments and balancing cash register drawer; previous experience is preferred. This position shall require knowledge to complete a variety of administrative tasks. Be proficient in utilizing Microsoft Office products and BS&A Financial Software experience a plus. Provide customer service to residents in person or over the phone. Be able to communicate issues, initiatives and priorities as well as assemble highly confidential and sensitive information. Candidate must possess a minimum of two years full time experience with equivalent tasks, a high school diploma or any combination of education and experience that provides equivalent knowledge, skills, and abilities. Payment for this position has been set at a starting pay range of $20.75 - $22.04 per hour and will require 40 hours or work per week. Interested and qualified candidates should apply by submitting a resume and completing an employment application at Village Hall by April 17, 2026.