Veterinarian Front Desk Staff
We are currently taking applications for full and part time front desk staff. Responsibilities include: general canine and feline vaccine knowledge, answering phone calls, schedule general, surgery and follow up appointments, client relations, able to follow our daily & evening cleaning schedule. You MUST be able to multi-task. Please stop in at Shirkey Veterinary Clinic for an application, 135 S Broadway St, Coal City. cc 28a-30b
