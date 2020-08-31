Van Voorst Lumber Company is seeking a CDL Driver Class A to join our team! The ideal candidate will be responsible for safely operating a truck with a capacity of at least 26,000 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW).

Responsibilities include: Safely operating a tractor-trailer truck. Loading and unloading cargo. Properly tracking and documenting activity logs. Reporting any issues or incidents to your supervisor. Inspecting truck before and after trip. Previous experience in truck driving is necessary. You will need to hold a current and valid commercial drivers license, as well as a valid medical certification. The right candidate will also have a strong work ethic. If you are interested in pursuing a driving position at Van Voorst Lumber Company, please do one of the following:

-Fill out an application in person (One Center St. Union Hill, IL 60969)

-Call 815-426-2544 and ask for Rachel

-send your resume to rachel@vanfab.com