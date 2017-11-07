Vacancy Notice Special Ed Aide

VACANCY NOTICE

The Coal City Community Unit School District #1 is accepting applications for several part-time (3.25 hours per day of student attendance) Special Education aide positions at the Early Childhood Center for the 2017-2018 school year. Must have 60 hours of college credit and/or able to obtain a paraprofessional certificate. Applications are available on the district's website at www.coalcity.k12.il.us or can be picked up at the Administrative Office, 550 S. Carbon Hill Road, Coal City. Applications will be accepted through Friday, July 21, 2017. EOE