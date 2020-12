For sale by sealed bid. 1990? Case International 885 tractor with TA 26 loader. 5255 hrs. Can be seen at Maine Township building. Gorman and Braceville RD. Bids will be taken until Jan. 8, 2021 and will be opened Jan. 11, 2021. The board has the right to reject any bid. Send bids to: J. Jackman 4100 S. Gorman Rd., Gardner, IL. 60424.