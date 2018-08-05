Towneplace Suites by Marriott now hiring FT & PT

Brand new Towneplace Suites by Marriott opening soon. Are you ready to start a new adventure with our team of rock stars? We are currently looking for energetic FT or PT Housekeepers/laundry. Benefits for Full-Time employees. Employees also get to enjoy room discounts. Also accepting Resumes for Guest Service Rep. and Overnight Guest Service Rep. Interested? Please email your Resume to tpsminooka@gmail.com Please include which position you are interested in. cc 20a-23b