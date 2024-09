Coal City - 1023 S. Mazon St. Thurs., Sept. 19, 10AM-1PM & 3:30PM-6:30PM, Fri., Sept. 20, 12PM-6PM, Sat., Sept. 21, 8AM-Noon. Womens, juniors, plus size clothes. Tween girls and boys clothes. Men’s shoes, decor & much more.