Thurs., Fri., Sat., May 9, 10, 11 - Coal City, IL

MULTI-FAMILY GARAGE SALE

***525 E Campbell Dr, Coal City*** Thurs. & Fri., May 9 & 10 from 8AM-4PM and Sat., May 11 from 8AM-Noon. Houseware, house decor, Christmas, lots of shoes of all sizes, dresses, DVDs, books, brand new pool floats. Name Brand CLOTHES — ladies/juniors-size 0-18, mens-size S-4XL. Newborn-24 mths baby boy clothes. Collectors Christmas dish set, Sorel sandals. Many Brand New items, all priced to sell.