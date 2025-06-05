Thurs., Fri. & Sat., June 12, 13, 14 - Braidwood, IL

Furniture & Craft Sale, 200 S. Division, BRAIDWOOD. Thurs., June 12 & Fri. June 13, 9am-4pm; Sat., June 14, 9am-2pm. Good assortment of household items & kitchen utensils-pots, pans, Pyrex baking dishes, some Corningware. Hand crafted items-quilts, afghans, hats, linens, doilies, other items. Quilting material, some yarn & crochet thread. Barbie dolls, watches, new & used. Too much else to list.