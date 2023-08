Wilmington - 839 Cambridge Court. Thursday, August 17 through Sat., Aug. 19; 9AM-2PM. AM/FM multipex receiver, 3 speed record changer and 8 track cartridge system. Furniture, housewares, decor, books, crafts & supplies. Women’s 14-16 clothing. Cherished Teddies. Some baby and boys 3-12 month clothes. 36 gallon fish tank.