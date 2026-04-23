Thurs., Fri., & Sat., April 30, May 1, 2 - Goose Lake, IL

Goose Lake - 6095 E North Prairie Drive. Thurs., April 30 & Fri., May 1, 8AM-4PM. Sat., May 2, 8AM-2PM. Teen clothes, men size med-large, juniors and women’s size XS-Med. Many name brands Lululemon, Athleta, Nike, etc. Boys clothes 3T-4 and 6-8, girls size 3-6. New portable air conditioner, Pocket Rocket, desk, hunting clothes and boots. Pottery Barn bedding. 90 Polaris Predator four wheeler.