Wilmington - Pole barn sale. 210 Stewart St. Thur., Fri. & Sat., June 1, 2 & 3 from 8:30am-4:30pm. Wildcat stuff, crafts, signs. Girls softball equipment. Tent & air bed, kitchen island, flower ladders, 100 picture frames. Tools, hardware, chains, slings, ropes, 220 welder, 16’ canoe, much more. Lots of free stuff.