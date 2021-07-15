Teacher's Assistants for Godley Park District

Godley Park District is seeking a part time early childhood education Teacher's Assistants who is motivated in growing in the early childhood education field. We are looking for a teacher assistant who is committed to providing our children with unique and challenging learning experiences; someone who is creative, flexible, patient, innovative and ready to work in a nurturing environment. Teacher's Assistants need a High School Diploma and prior experience is preferred. Hours will be 25-30 per week, Monday through Friday. If interested, please call Jill at 815-458-6129.