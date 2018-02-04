SPORTS WRITER NEEDED

The Free Press Newspaper seeks applicants to fill sports-writing position covering Braidwood, Coal City and Wilmington. Coverage includes attending games, some photography, writing features and sports briefs from stats and page design for our print and digital publications. Part-time position with opportunity to expand.

Send resume to: Eric Fisher, Publisher

c/o The Free Press Newspapers

111 S. Water St., Wilmington, IL 60481

email: efisher@fpnusa.com