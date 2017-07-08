SPECIAL EDUCATION Aides needed: Must have Paraprofessional Certification OR at least 60 college credit hours. Current openings are located in Morris, Coal City and Minooka. Substitute Aides also needed for all Coop programs. Training provided by employer. Competitive wage and employee only benefit package available; includes medical, dental and vision insurance. Apply online at http://grundyspecialed.org or send resume and letter of interest to: Grundy County Special Education Cooperative, C/O Carolyn Elkin, 725 School St., Morris, IL 60450; Phone: 815-942-5780 Fax: 815-942-5782. cc32b-35a.